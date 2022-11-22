G-5 Is Now G-6, I Am Now A Member – Dave Umahi (Video)

Dave Umahi was in Emohua to commission a project on the invite of Gov Nyesom Wike and during his speech, he thanked Wike and told him he should have it in mind that he’s got his back and that he wishes to be part of the G5 group, making it now G6.

He also said he will not be a part of any APC Governorship campaign in Rivers State because Wike has over performed as a governor under PDP and any other party wanting to contest the Governorship position with the PDP Governorship candidate in Rivers State, would just be wasting their time and resources.

Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6KeuVHE6Ib0

