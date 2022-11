The senator representing the good people of Benue North East, sen. Gabriel Suswam of PDP yesterday flagged off his campaign to seek a second term in office at Adikpo, kwande Local Government area of Benue State.

Sen. Suswam is a former Governor of Benue State and a supporter of Atiku Abubakar.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related