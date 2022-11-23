Ganduje’s Son Leads Million-Man March For Tinubu In Kano (Photos)

Fear Grips Opposition As Ganduje’s Son Leads Over 1Million To March For Tinubu In Kano

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pA6HAzz-eSQ

There are indications that the opposition PDP, NNPP and other wobbling political parties in Kano state have been gripped in fear as APC marches in solidarity with the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

A leading support group of APC, led by Muhammad Ganduje, son of Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje had mobilised over one million youths to hold a street walk in what appears to be a show of strength.

Kano appears to be a scene to watch in 2023 with the soaring strength of APC, even as past leaders of the state who are now in opposition have vowed to sack the ruling party from the state which boasts of massive electoral strength.

But leading excited mammoth crowd of youths in the peaceful walk in the state, the convener Muhammad Ganduje said the walk was just a tip of the APC strength in the state, assuring that the party will have a clean sweep in all the elective positions.

He notes that the walk on Sunday was the first step towards securing victory.

Governor of the state, Umar Ganduje also made a surprise appearance, assuring that APC will secure the presidential victory in the state as well as other political positions.

The governor said the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the person the country needs now to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related