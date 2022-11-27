Genevieve Nnaji Attends First Public Event In Months (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-aKmKtyhTU

Nollywood actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, has made her first public appearance in several months, IGBERETV reports.

According to lifestyle blog, Bella Naija, Nnaji attended the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday, where she discussed the importance of film industry to development in Africa.

CANEX is a gathering of Africa’s creative minds, business and political leaders, policy makers and thought leaders to drive global expansion and trade in the creative and cultural industries.

Nnaji had not been seen in public for months amid speculations about her well-being.



