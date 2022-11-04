Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Football

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football and will play his final game on Saturday against Almeria at the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old defender announced his retirement in a video shared on his Twitter page with the caption “Culers, I have to tell you something.”

He added: “Culers, it’s Gerard. The last few weeks and months, many people have been talking about me.

“Until now, I haven’t said anything, but now I want to be the one talking about me.

“Like many of you, I’ve always been a Barcelona fan and I was born into a footballing family.

“From a very young age, I didn’t want to become a footballer. I wanted to become a Barcelona footballer.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about that kid lately, about what the little Gerard would have thought if he had been told that all of his dreams would come true.

“That he would make it to the Barcelona first team and win every trophy possible.

“That he would become a European and world champion and play with the best in the world.

“That he would be one of the team’s captains and make friends for life.

“It’s been 25 years since I joined Barcelona. I left and then came back.

“Football has given me everything. Barcelona have given me everything.

“You, culers, have given me everything.

“And now that all that kid’s dreams have come true, I want to tell you that I’ve decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.

“I’ve always said that there would be no other team after Barcelona and that’s how it will be.”

“This Saturday’s game will be my last at the Camp Nou.

“I will become another fan and support the team and pass my love for Barcelona onto my kids, like parents did for me.

“You know me, and sooner or later I’ll be back.

“See you soon Camp Nou and always long live Barcelona.”

The Catalan-born center-back started his career in Manchester United before moving to Barcelona in 2008.

At Barcelona, Pique made over 600 appearances, winning 31 trophies, which included four Champions Leagues and eight La Liga titles.



