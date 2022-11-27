“Get Well Soon’, Melaye Mocks Tinubu Over “APV” Gaffe

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has mocked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress…

A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has mocked Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over his gaffe during his presidential campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday.

While addressing a crowd of supporters in his hometown on Saturday, the former Lagos governor asked them to get their “APV”.

Although the context showed he meant Permanent Voter Card (PVC), the presidential candidate adjusted by saying APC.

“Do you love me? Do you love me? Go and take your APV…APC and you must vote,” Tinubu charged the cheering crowd.

Reacting, Melaye in a Facebook post said, “Why are these people wicked to this man? He called PVC, APV and corrected himself by calling it APC. Advance Dementia leleyi oooo. Get well soon Tinubu. SDM”

In recent times, the APC presidential candidate has suffered a number of gaffes while addressing the public.

Earlier this month, while speaking at the flag-off of his campaign in Plateau state, he concluded his speech, “God bless PD…APC.”

Also in October, Tinubu said Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has a vision of turning a “rotten situation to a bad one.”

He was speaking at the seventh edition of KadInvest, an annual event organised by the Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.

“We’re not going to let you run away, your vision, creativity and resiliency in turning a rotten situation to a bad one is necessary at this critical time, that’s why we are here today,” Tinubu told El-Rufai.

Critics of the ruling party have alleged that Tinubu is suffering dementia, a condition which they claimed has made him avoid debates and interactive sessions.

On Friday, Tinubu’s campaign announced that he would not attend ARISE TV townhall for presidential candidates.

In a statement by Bayo Onanuga, a spokesman of the campaign, the APC said Tinubu had been interacting directly with Nigerians.

Tinubu’s team has also denied rumors of his alleged ill health, saying he is as fit as fiddle.



https://dailytrust.com/get-well-soon-melaye-mocks-tinubu-over-apv-gaffe/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related