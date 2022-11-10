Ghana’s Inflation Hits 40.4% In October 2022

Ghana’s inflation figure jumped to a 40.4 percent high in October compared to 37.2 percent last month.

This was revealed in a statement by Ghana Government Statistician, Mr Samuel Annim, on Wednesday.

By implication, the figure will impact the pressure on the country’s central bank to continue increasing borrowing costs, already at a five-year high.

The figure exceeded the median expectation of 39.5%. Nigeria’s inflation figure will be released next week.

