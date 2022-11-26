Go And Take Your APV, APC And You Must Vote – Tinubu Tells Lagosians

Bola Tinubu: Do you love me? Go and take your APV, APC and you must vote.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TieXlt5iTNE

‘Get your APV, APC and you must vote’ — Tinubu suffers yet another gaffe at rally

Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, erroneously referred to the permanent voter cards (PVCs) as “APV”.

Tinubu made the error on Saturday at a campaign rally of the APC in Lagos state.

The former governor of Lagos, while addressing youths, was asking them to get their PVCs to vote for him when the gaffe happened.

“Greatest Nigerian youths… Are you great? God bless you. Go and take your PVC and you vote APC. Do you love me? Go and take your APV, APC and you must vote. You must go that morning,” he said.

This is the second time in two weeks that the APC presidential candidate is suffering a gaffe.

In Plateau state, Tinubu had mistakenly said “God bless PD… APC.”

While speaking at Saturday’s rally, the APC presidential candidate described Atiku Abubakar, standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as “selfish”.

“Atiku contested in SDP; he contested in PDP; he contested in ACN when we rescued him from Obasanjo. Now he is contesting again in PDP. He should go home and rest,” he said.

“Atiku has been running. Use your PVC to vote him and his party out. Use your votes to retire him permanently this time. We must never again allow the rapacious and visionless gang of Peoples Destroying People to come near our commonwealth again.

“They were in government for 16 years, they didn’t remember Badagry expressway, they didn’t remember east-west road, they didn’t remember the second Niger bridge.

“I specially thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the unprecedented federal support and commitment to Lagos state.

“We have come a long way from presidents whose sole obsession was to capture or conquer Lagos in do-or-die fashion, to a president who loves the state greatly and is keen to see it do very well.”



https://www.thecable.ng/get-your-apv-apc-and-you-must-vote-tinubu-suffers-yet-another-gaffe-at-rally/amp

