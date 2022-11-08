Golden Dawn II: Izombe, Imo Burnt Down By Soldiers & Ebube Agu (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yZmpSqejWNE

Scores of houses and businesses have been burnt down by the Nigerian army and Ebubeagu operatives yesterday at Izombe community, Oguta LGA of Imo state. Many are still on the run as the security operatives continue to patrol the community.

It will be recollected that the Nigerian army yesterday launched an operation in Imo state codenamed “Golden Dawn II”.

Launching of Operation Golden Dawn II Yesterday
https://www.facebook.com/channelsforum/videos/850952276251991/?app=fbl

Izombe indigenes on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/100000993598023/posts/pfbid0vssgRpQibxDHJKKtB6fcEBDHzFYDrkcCw5AjuzywsVwAFrQrGixeXdb8PwCic1wbl/?app=fbl

https://www.facebook.com/100085454114705/posts/pfbid02HBbYbPUJ93Yteqr9bj3BC1Zo1erDJQGPWGjhPDehfag56Ntm8kRnjKkpg2yUxGSSl/?app=fbl

https://www.facebook.com/100003098537655/posts/pfbid02HDnEFSZnhxsXFutfm5HKZQgbkQjeQjuuxMWHGEmVM7nyXPN6Tdb93eQ3yxz4xS6pl/?app=fbl

