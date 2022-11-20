Google Doodle Celebrates FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Kick Off

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The biggest sporting events on the planet is all set to kick off today with the match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador at 9:30 pm IST. Google is celebrating the event with an animated Doodle.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: