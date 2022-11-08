Gospel Artiste, Mercy Chinwo Performs At PDP Rally In Akwa Ibom

Many would think the place of gospel artistes is only Christian-themed occasions but it was a departure from the usual on Tuesday as gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo serenaded thousands of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) supporters at the flag-off of the party’s 2023 governorship campaigns in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally in Akwa Ibom on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Political parties are wont to invite secular artistes and comedians to spice up their rallies but the PDP in Akwa Ibom departed from the norm with Chinwo’s performance.

The Port Harcourt-born songster, with her signature beret, mounted the colourfully decorated podium at exactly 01:12 pm and became the cynosure of all eyes as her mellifluous voice blended with the sweet rhythm of musical instruments to produce harmonious tunes.

For over 11 minutes, the 32-year-old dazzled Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel; his wife, Martha; and thousands of party loyalists in the state to gospel songs in local dialect and pidgin English.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused in his speech after her ministration.

The singer got married to a pastor, Blessed Uzochikwa in August at an elaborate wedding attended by stars including singer and politician, Bankole Wellington aka Banky W.

