Gov Umahi’s Son, Osborn, Bags Degree From UK Varsity

Osborn, the son of Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has bagged a Master’s degree in Finance and Investment management from the University of Aberdeen, United Kingdom.

He shared a video from the graduation ceremony via his Instagram account on Thursday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ERzwaoL1FXk

He wrote, “Today I received my Masters degree in finance & investment management from the university of Aberdeen, I dedicate this degree to Jesus my Lord & saviour.

Thank you to my mother for her prayers & thank you to my family & friends. Glory to God.”

Source: Punchnewspaper

https://twitter.com/MobilePunch/status/1596040886563274752?t=wL5RFXTyqAL6_-L5uv_Q5Q&s=19

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClWf90sopOP/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

