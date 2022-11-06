Government Reacts To Death Of Student At Lasustech Staff School

Jubril A. Gawat @Mr_JAGs

UPDATE: The International Staff School of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology wishes to commiserate with the family of Abdurahman Dauda, one of our pupils who was involved in an unfortunate incident that led to his untimely death.

We want to state that the school and Nigerian Police commenced investigations immediately after the matter was reported. Subsequently, the case was taken to the court of competent jurisdiction, and appearances started on Monday, 31 October 2022.

The three affected members of staff who were allegedly accused of complicity in the unfortunate situation are currently remanded at the Nigerian Correctional facilities in Lagos.

As the case is already before a competent court, we seek the public’s prayers and understanding with the school Management and parents of the deceased at this moment of grief and sober reflection.

This statement is necessary to state the current situation to the public for record purposes.

The situation is regrettable.

Signed

School Management

06 November 2022



https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1589314637731799041

