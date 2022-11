The newly sworn Governor of Osun Ademola Adeleke has made his first appointments as he retains Mallam Rasheed Olawale as his Chief Press Secretary.

It was gathered Adeleke also approved the appointment of Alhaji Kassim Akinleye as the the chief of staff to the Governor, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the state government.



https://www.osundefender.com/breaking-governor-adeleke-makes-first-appointments/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related