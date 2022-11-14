Governor Makinde Runs Half Marathon With Daughter In US (Photos)

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has revealed that he ran a half marathon with his daughter, Feyi, in Berkeley, San Francisco, United States of America on Sunday, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he shared photos from the race with the caption,

“Just finished running the Berkeley Half Marathon with my daughter, Feyi, in San Francisco. Happy to make it to the finish line in under 3 hours.”

https://twitter.com/seyiamakinde/status/1591894277881466880?t=YBYiFMkns515UJwh3cwVVA&s=19

