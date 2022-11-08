Governor Oyebanji Announces Nairalander, AngelGabbyShara As Media Aide

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji has announced the appointment of one of the staunch APC supporter in Ekiti State, Gabriel Adesoji.

Mr. Adesoji, popularly known as AngelGabby who hailed from Ara-Ekiti in Ijero-local government received his appointment letter today at the Oke Bareke as technical Assistant to Mr. Abayomi Oyebanji on Social Media

AngelGabby was former Welfare Director University of Ado-Ekiti Students’ Union, He was also spokesman to NANS ZONE D(Southwest) Coordinator, he was also a former aspirant to Ekiti State House of Assembly under the umbrella of APC in year 2019.

AngelGabby in his reaction on his Facebook thanked the governor for the Honour and promised to do more.

AngelGabby is one of the youth influencers both on the street of Ado-Ekiti and on Social Media.

https://voiceairmedia.com/2022/11/07/gov-oyebanji-announces-angelgabby-as-media-aide/

https://twitter.com/Angelgabbyshara/status/1589636692151267328?t=DHE4Mp4SL-IKkxH7SN4mnw&s=19

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02DLUn66ude79mQdJsxjLdQXCmQ2CsU6cfCAQKbnCu1keu8RZ7RSv7KFDKWGG8taeXl&id=100000223680706

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related