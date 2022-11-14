Groom Cancels Wedding, Demands For Refund After Discovering Bride Has 2 Kids (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C92qPhEAki8

Few minutes to wedding, Nigerian man calls off his wedding with his fiancee and demands for return of the bride price, after discovering that the bride had 2 kids already and hide it from him.

The bride groom could be heard shouting at the top of his voice, asking her mother inl-aw why she kept him in the dark and the mother in-law said it wasn’t her fault but that of the bride who never wanted to let him know.

Apparently the bride had thought she could keep it as a secret but it blew up minutes to their wedding and the groom was heartbroken.

It is always in the interest of all, that all parties come clean during courtship, tell your partner the truth.

