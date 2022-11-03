Group Accuses Abia State Government Of Trying To Influence Outcome Of PDP Congress

A group of concerned PDP members have called the attention of the general public on what they described as an act of desperation by the Abia State Government trying to prevail on INEC into doing its bidding for a fee.

The group stated that the PDP worried that the Federal High Court Umuahia will likely nullify their Congresses held in Abia State, the State Government is making frantic moves to influence INEC to bend the rules in their favor.

According to the group, “INEC Regulations of 2018 stipulates that for a party to hold a valid congress, it must notify INEC Headquarters at least 7 days before the time. Abia State PDP held a kangaroo Congress on the 6th of May 2022 by a letter dated 4th May 2022 addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and received by the REC on 5th May, 2022.

The 2018 INEC Regulations make it mandatory that only a communication signed by both the National Chairman and National Secretary of a political party addressed to the National Headquarters of INEC is valid. In a letter signed by Secretary to INEC, Rose Orarian – Anthony and dated 13th May 2022, INEC confirmed that the last letter they received from PDP National was the one rescheduling Abia PDP Congress to 4th of May, 2022. What this means is that the 6th May, 2022 Congress of the PDP in Abia was held without giving INEC the stipulated 7days notice, thereby breaching INEC Regulations. In the eye of the law, PDP Abia did not hold any valid congress”.

The group further stated that Abia State Government is working hard to influence INEC to write and backdate a letter that the commission authorized the state Chapter of PDP to organise a Congress in line with the law. ”We reliably gathered that INEC is on the verge of doing the bidding of the state government and are about to receive a huge amount of money for the hatchet job.

The general public should please remind INEC of their letter of 13th May 2022 which is already in the public domain. They should not soil the name of the Commission and destroy the credibility they have built over these years”. The group stated.

