https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGst-BOWOGg

Some unidentified gunmen have this evening killed 3 police escorts along the Okoro-nu-odo flyover in Rumuokoro area of Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers state. The gunmen who eyewitnesses claim were on military camouflage also abducted one of the occupants of the vehicles which was attacked, leading to the suspicion it was a kidnapping.

