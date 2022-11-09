Gunmen Sack 10 Kano Villages, Destroy Farmlands

About 10 villages in Minjibir local government area of Kano state have been sacked, with farmlands destroyed.

Eyewitnesses said the incident started when suspected herders reportedly released their animals to eat from farms full of crops that are yet to be harvested.

A witness said when the residents approached them, they resorted to attack the villagers and killed two people.

Daily Trust gathered that some of the villages attacked were Daurawa, Kuka Bakwai, Geza, Macinawa, and Kasakore.

Narrating how the incident happened, a relative of one of the victims killed, Idi Lawan, said his brother, Sunusi Usman, was stabbed to death.

“He went to his farm and found that his beans was eaten by their animals, when he approached them to complain about it, they stabbed him with an arrow and he died,” Lawan said.

Another victim, who survived the attack with injuries, said they found him at his farm.

“When I saw that their animals were eating from my groundnut, I asked them to move away. From there I didn’t know anything they just started stabbing me and look at my body now,” he said.

Another resident of one of the communities attacked, Basiru Dauda Kunya, told Daily Trust that the attackers had been disturbing the region since last year and that people got tired and decided to take action which led to a clash on Tuesday.

“People don’t sleep in these villages for long because of the fear of attacks on their farms and even their lives. The same incident happened last year, we can’t just fold our hands and watch them. Government should come in and rescue the situation before it become something else,” he said.

Residents barricaded the road leading to Babura in Jigawa state on Wednesday to protest against the development.

However, spokesman of the state police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who confirmed the incident, said, “Normalcy has since return in the area. One person died while receiving treatment in the hospital.

“While investigation has commenced into the matter, we have engaged Miyetti Allah and other stakeholders to resolve the crisis.”



https://dailytrust.com/gunmen-sack-10-kano-villages-destroy-farmlands

