Gunmen Threaten To Force Soludo To Resign

Some alleged members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have threatened to force Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo to resign through killings

They warned that since he has decided to use police and military to hunt them, they will make the State ungovernable for him.

A voice-mail by one of the leaders, who identified himself as ‘Okwute’ (Awka North and South Commander) of ESN obtained by The Nation threatened to continue killings in the State.

The ESN leader threatened they will visit the hospital of a medical doctor and kill anybody there if he fails to cooperate with them.

He claimed to have monitored the doctor and his activities in the town, adding that he had not supported their Biafra project.

According to him: “Do you believe in Biafra? How much have you put in the project since we started this cause? Some of you are sabotaging what we’re doing in Igboland.

“How much are you willing to pay to support our mission? We will send an account where you will pay N500,000 or forget it.”

When the acclaimed doctor promised to pay N20,000 into their account, the angry ESN Commander, threatened to shut down his hospital.

“Since Governor Soludo has vowed to hunt us with Police and Army in this state, we’re going to make Anambra ungovernable for him and he will be forced to resign,” the voice said

But Anambra Police spokesman , Ikenga Tochukwu, who requested to listen to the voicemail, advised the voicemail should be reported to any of the nearby station.

The report, according to the PPRO, would enable the Command to carry out proper investigations.

https://thenationonlineng.net/gunmen-threaten-to-force-gov-soludo-to-resign/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related