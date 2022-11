I went to a Wema bank branch yesterday to withdraw from my Domicillary account, but i was told they have stopped giving dollars. I wanted to make transfer and they said that was also impossible.

Who else is facing this challenge?

Note i still was able to withdraw last week. Could this be from CBN?

