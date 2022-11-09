He Doesn’t Satisfy Me Sexually – Wife Tells Police

HE DOESN’T SATISFY ME S*XUALLY – WIFE OF 68-YEAR OLD MAN TELLS POLICE

A 26-year old woman, Mrs. Abigail, who is married to a 68-year old man, Godswill, has told the Police in Lagos that she does not enjoy sex with him because of his age and so she decided to meet their neighbours to satisfy her sexual desire.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Mrs. Abigail stated this at Ejigbo Police Division, where the embittered husband, Mr. Godswill, reported his wife after he allegedly caught her having sex with one of their neighbours.

He reported to the Police that his life was no longer safe if he continues to live with her over the alleged adultery and asked the Police to assist him to force her back to her family in Imo State.

However, when Mrs. Abigail was invited by the Police to the station over the alleged adultery and threat to his life as claimed by her husband, Godswill, she admitted to have been sleeping with other men of her choice but blamed her frustration on her husband.

Mrs. Abigail told the Police that she got married to Godswill seven years ago when she was 19 years and they had three children before her husband started denying her sex now she is 26. She lamented that whenever she tries to lure him into it, he will give excuses that he does not have the strength to do it. And when it was obvious that Godswill cannot satisfy her sexual desires, she opted for other men and he started complaining even when he cannot perform.

Mrs. Abigail said that she will not meet other men if her husband was ready to satisfy her because she was too young to be starved of sex. On plans to take her back to her parents, she told the Police that she was not ready for that because of their children and wants to stay in Lagos in order to train them.

When the Police interrogated Mr. Godswill over his wife’s claims, he admitted to have stopped having sex with Abigail because he no longer had the strength to do so and when he tried, she will still complain that he does not satisfy her.

He explained that if Abigail wanted to be sleeping with other men as she had done in the past, that it will not be under his care and she should follow him back to their village so that he will officially hand her over to her parents.

By the time the Police heard both sides, they were said to be in dilemma on how to intervene in the matter because it became obvious that the cause of the quarrel was Mr. Godswill’s inability to satisfy Abigail sexually.

The Police also found it difficult to advise Abigail not to commit adultery having giving her reasons for doing so and besides, it is not a criminal offence for an adult to sleep with another person.

The Police subsequently discharged both of them and then advised them to go to their families in order to amicably resolve the matter. They therefore, left the station without immediate solution to the matter



https://pmexpressng.com/he-doesnt-satisfy-me-sxually-wife-of-68-year-old-man-tells-police/

