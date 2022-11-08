He Flew In From US, Proposed & Married Me In 24 Days – Mr Ibu’s Daughter

Mr Ibu’s daughter shares how her man flew in from USA 2 months after they met on TikTok, to propose and marry her, all in 24days

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1uZsxrKA_SA

“How we met on TikTok and got married after two months” Mr Ibu’s daughter, Jasmine shares her love story (Video)

Announcing their wedding on March 4, Jasmine had written;

“See who’s no longer single ! On the 28th February I said yes to my MR Right… Court wedding, 28th February Gambia. White wedding 28th August Miami Florida USA traditional wedding 28th December Nigeria ! You are all invited.”

