Pls mod help me push this to the right section

A friend of mine sent me a package using USPS (United States Postal services). And he sent me the tracking number.

The package arrived Nigeria with 5 days, the tracking status shows it is with the customs.

Custom processing

This is about 10 days after arrival, status still says custom processing.

Confused right now, how do I get the items.

How long does custom processing takes?

And what does it mean

Help pls….running out of patience

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related