‘Help! Strange Monetary Alerts In My Access Bank Account’

Please bankers in the house, I need help with this.since last month I have observe strange stipends alerts in both my accounts.

It started with my business account last month that I opened, I thought it was a mistake, as I don’t remember doing transaction with anybody by that name.

Pls note that, all my transaction money are paid into my daily account,whilst I transfer the money into my business account.

Moments ago I got another token alert again, I m getting scared.could it be possible that someone is using my acct for fraud or something by disbursing cash into my accounts?

To be honest I m worried, I don’t want my acct to be flagged, pls help me.

