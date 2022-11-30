‘Help! Strange Monetary Alerts In My Access Bank Account’

Please bankers in the house, I need help with this.since last month I have observe strange stipends alerts in both my accounts.

It started with my business account last month that I opened, I thought it was a mistake, as I don’t remember doing transaction with anybody by that name.

Pls note that, all my transaction money are paid into my daily account,whilst I transfer the money into my business account.

Moments ago I got another token alert again, I m getting scared.could it be possible that someone is using my acct for fraud or something by disbursing cash into my accounts?

To be honest I m worried, I don’t want my acct to be flagged, pls help me.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related