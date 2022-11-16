Heritage Bank’s Oniko Emerges Leadership Excellence 2022 ‘Banker Of The Year’

Heritage Bank Regional Manager, Oniko Beats Jim Ovia, Wigwe, Aliyu to Emerge 2022 Banker of the Year

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7_TmgEqmLM

A celebrity Banker and Regional Manager of Heritage Bank Ltd, Mr. Daniel Oniko has emerged 2022 Banker of the Year in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Oniko garnered 43963 votes to defeat other nominees: Jim Ovia 36714 votes, Herbert Wigwe, 22352 votes and Shehu Aliyu 14667 votes.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, was presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Mr Oniko, a member of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) recently bagged

a Masters Degree ( MBA Chartered Bankers) at the prestigious Bangor University, Business School, Maine, Wales UK.

Mr Oniko is firm believer that giving SMEs and young entrepreneurs leverage to contribute immensely to the development of their host community through engaging the youths and unemployed individuals will bring about and facilitate economic boom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2HbGcRLUEc

Source : https://igberetvnews.com/1432022/heritage-bank-regional-manager-oniko-beats-jim-ovia-wigwe-aliyu-emerge-2022-banker-year/

