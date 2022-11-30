Historic Agboogun Footprints Used To Catch Witches In Ancient Idanre Land (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc69wexDxEU

One place you’ll always enjoy the beauty of nature is on Idanre Hills. This is a wonderful tourist site located in Ondo State, Nigeria. Among the most intriguing mysteries you’ll find on the hills is the Agboogun footprint. The ancient people of Idanre who lived on this hill many many centuries ago used this footprint to detect “witches” in their community.

https://massmediang.com/how-agboogun-footprints-on-idanre-hills-were-used-to-catch-witches-many-centuries-ago-video/

