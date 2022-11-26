IGBERETV report

Homosexual Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Boy To Death In Ogun (Photo)

Men of the Ogun state Police Command on Friday, November 25th arrested a 36-year-old homosexual identified as Sikiru Ajibola for allegedly raping a 5-year-old boy to death in Ogijo area of Ogun state.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the CDA Chairman of Olorunwa Arogbeja Ogijo, who stated that one of the community members informed him that the suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge of a 5 years old boy, consequence upon which the innocent boy died in the process.

Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Enatufe Omoh, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to being a homosexual and that while he was raping the deceased boy, the boy gave up the ghost.

He confessed further that he quickly dug a shallow grave in a nearby bush, where he buried the boy.

He has also taken policemen to where the deceased was buried.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



