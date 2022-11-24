How Adams Oshiomhole Ventured Into Politics

Started From The Bottom Now We’re Here: Adams Oshiomhole Is The Face Of The Struggle

Remember Drake’s hit song, “Started from the Bottom, Now We’re Here”? Music inspires a lot; make it a goal to be inspired on a regular basis.

The song is about setting the record straight during one’s journey to the top and how many people, for various reasons, interpret the journey with misinformation and distorted facts. A lot of people worked hard over the years to get into the spotlight and even harder to keep their reputations.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the Deputy Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, is a colossus whose journey did not begin today. Every path he takes, he makes struggles out of it and leaves his mark.

Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole, the former Edo State Governor, represents the face of the struggle for the common man. He was born on April 4, 1952, in Iyamho, Edo State, Nigeria. Despite being born Muslim, Adams was converted to Christianity by his late wife Clara. He became a Catholic and took the Christian name, Eric.

Following his secondary education, the young Oshiomhole obtained his first job with the Arewa Textiles Company, where he later rose to the position of Union Secretary. Adams Oshiomhole later attended Oxford’s Ruskin College, where he majored in economics and industrial relations.

The appointment of the Golden Fish as General Secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria in 1982 turned around the union’s fortunes, and his trajectory for progress is undeniable.

Consider the union, which employed over 75,000 people. Under Oshiomole’s leadership, the union made real estate investments and amassed a cash reserve greater than that of many state governments.

The advent of the current republic He was elected president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in 1999, where he distinguished himself as a chairman of the masses.

He had reached the pinnacle of his struggle for the people, and he had become a powerful activist who was a thorn in the flesh of Obasanjo’s government. He was the People’s NATIONAL ASSEMBLY. He led numerous labor campaigns against anti-people policies.

During the early years of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, he negotiated a 25% wage increase for public sector workers.

Oshiomhole was met with a slew of obstacles and hostility, including arrests, tear gas, and temporary blockades of union offices. Former President Obasanjo proposed legislation to make it more difficult for the NLC to strike at one point.

The Labour leader was allegedly abducted by the State Security Services during a protest in October 2009.

Oshiomhole did not enter politics as a NOVICE, as some would have you believe. Adams Oshiomhole was a big fish in the ocean, ENJALLA.

Oshiomhole’s reputation as a labor leader expanded greatly. His Labour Party formed an alliance with the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) , and in 2007, he ran for governor of Edo State. He ultimately won after the courts reinstated his revoked mandate.

As Executive Governor of Edo State, Oshiomhole has maintained his allegiance to the APC and holds the illustrious distinction of being the best Governor the state has ever produced. Due to his populist mindset, Oshiomhole always kept things real on the streets, making him a pain in the neck for the ruling class.

The former governor of Edo State currently serves as the DDG for the APC Presidential Campaign Council and is a candidate for the Edo North Senatorial District. Wow, imagine Adams Oshiomhole becoming the next president of the Senate—another victory for the people.

Adams Oshiomhole represents the Face of the Struggle, the small tailor who started from the bottom is here. Mine is to give credit to whom it is due…

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Abuja.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/started-from-the-bottom-now-were-here-adams-oshiomhole-is-the-face-of-the-struggle/

Source iReporteronline.

