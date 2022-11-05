How Can I Improve On My Dressing And Grooming As A 20 Year Old Guy?

Ladies and gentlemen welcome to my first inquiry.

Like most people who write about this sort of thing on nairaland I am introvert. But I don’t think it is the reason for my lack of ‘proper’ grooming and fashion sense.

I say proper because I love the way I am and if it was possible I would stay like this. But in this life, your society will influence you whether you like it or not. 6 months from now I will be 21 and I will no longer be forgiven for my lack of proper male grooming and fashion.

What do I mean? For one, I hate cutting my hair and the small beard I have , talkless of combing it. Picture Woke Soyinka hair and beard, segalink’s hair but uncombed, and shellock Holmes’ attitude to vanity. Even Nair cutting is laborious.

I have never enter market to buy clothes alone before, all my clothe are bought by mum or my sisters. I follow my dad to buy sew clothe and to buy cover shoes. I don’t have and fashion taste or identity.

I am in my fourth year of medical school, ward round and call demand I dress smart and dignified for the comfort of the patient, we are now supposed to wear corporate all days of the week and cheap ties will not do.

Whether I like or not, the way I dress, groom and look in school, church and the hospital is the way I will be addressed.

