“How Can I Reduce The Hatred I Have For My Cousin?”

Good evening everyone.

Even though I had vowed to myself never to bring family issues to this forum, I just have to vent this out.

I am 23, a male from the North. I come from a family of 6, in which I’m the eldest of my siblings (all my younger siblings are girls).

In 2019, my cousin brother, who is way younger than me (he was 14) came to start living with us just a year after his dad died.

Prior to his dad’s death, we never spoke to each other whenever I visited his mom (my paternal aunt).

His dad was someone who was quite doing well for himself before death took him away from us (he was working with NNPC).

After his death, his family were divided (he had three wives in which 2 had died earlier. My aunt was the second wife).

His children from his first wife lay claims that my aunt killed Thier mom (who had died way before 2004), and even the third wife (who died in 2018).

Even though his wealth was shared according to Islamic rites, they were still not contented even though they had the lion share.

Well, just months after my uncle’s death, my aunt decided to get married! (Just imagine someone being accused of killing her husband and her co-wives fa).

Even though my dad (her elder brother) was against the decision, she even went as far as went to her mom in the village and was crying when her mom rebuked her for her intending action.

At the end, she got her way, and remarried to a police officer.

The worst part is, she is still living in her former husband’s house, while she visits her new husband in his house (they are very close to each other. Much like she got married to her neighbor! Since his house is just a stone throw from hers).

Well, to cut the story short, she has 3 kids (all male) for her deceased husband, the eldest being 14. The eldest son was sent to come live with us since their rooms have been given out to their elder brothers as part of their own inheritance (her kids only inherited money and the man had over 4 properties in strategic locations).

