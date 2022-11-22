How Far Can Senegal Go Without Sadio Mane?

Few days ago, Senegalese star player Sadio Manè confirmed that he wasn’t going to be a part of the Senegalese team playing in Qatar.

The sad news, drew various responses and analysis from pundits as views were contradicting on the influence of Manè on the overall performance of the team.

His unexpected injury, was seen as a morale killer few days before the country kick-started the tournament against European giant, the Netherlands.

As many pundits expressed their concerns in proximity to the team’s progression from the group stage that consist of the host nation Qatar, Ecuador and the Netherlands. Having lost their opening game, many would still want to believe that Senegal stands a chance in the event that they defeat Qatar and can draw and or defeat Ecuador.

Consequently, many Africans would be happy seeing the African champions progress but then, how can they far can they go without their talisman?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related