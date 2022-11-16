‘How I Dealt With An Entitled Lady’

We met on Facebook, exchanged numbers and few days down the line, she asked for a date.

Fine, I obliged, but she didn’t know I’m always on Dutch mode when it comes to dates. LOL

So we got the place. A very expensive eatery. She was well-dressed but was all bleached – a big turn-off. I actually like light-skinned women, but not the bleached ones.

Okay, fine. She ordered a plate of rice, a bottle of champagne, a cup of ice-cream and three pieces of meat-pie. I began to wonder if we came for national eating competition. Anyhow sha, I ordered a plate of rice and a bottle of malt.

When it was time to pay, I paid for mine ONLY and told her to settle her bill. It led to an argument and all eyes were on us. I left the place and insisted she settled her debt.

A big lesson to all women out there. If you come across me, I won’t pay a dime until you’re my wife. Why should I act like I’m your husband when you aren’t my wife?

And if you’re a guy reading this: Spend what you’re OK with and don’t make yourself a fool. If you go broke tomorrow, you’ll be forgotten.

PS: I’m not a redpiller and I’m not a feminist; I’m just human. Humans THINK.

