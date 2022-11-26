‘How I Made Over A Million Naira Growing Pawpaw’ (Pictures)

I planted some pawpaw trees in my compound, the yield was beyond my expectations, I decided to sell the fruits, keeping the proceeds untouched, at the end, I counted over #50k

Being surprised of the money realized, I decided to make it a bit commercial by adding more trees, I got over #120k.

The above two trials compelled me into Papaya production within the available spaces in my compound, today I make hundreds of thousands every harvesting period.

Note the followings;

1. Pawpaw has a lot of health benefit

2. The demand for it is very high

3. Few people grow the fruit

4. The tree die within 2 to 5 years depending on how it’s being managed

5. The fruit can be grown from the seed or the stem.

6. Growing it from the stem gives quick result and high yield

Am going to reveal the secret; how to grow pawpaw from the stem

