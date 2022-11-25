How My Past History Is Tearing My Future Apart

as a kid growing up i never knew the what the out come of drug abuse will be.

Because of drug i droppd out of school.

Because of drug i couldn’t keep any relationship.

Because of drug my family disowened me.

Because of drug nobody respect me.

Because of drug i ran mad before God restored my sanity.

because of drug i become a begger.

A lot has happened, But am totally changed now.

I have totally quit takin any drug and am ok now, but the issue is nobody want to employ me, nobody want to help me.

I have tried so many menial Jobs like washing cloth, cars concrete job but i still get rejected,

my skill is still intact but no way out for me.

my approach to everyone is simple and kind but i still get rejected.

i tried changing location but i dont know where to go and no one to accommodate me, am really passing true hell, who will help me?

i have learnt my lesson and i have changed.

i will be a very good companion,a good husband and a good father to any lucky lady that help me.

what should i do?

