How My Past History Is Tearing My Future Apart

as a kid growing up i never knew the what the out come of drug abuse will be.
Because of drug i droppd out of school.
Because of drug i couldn’t keep any relationship.
Because of drug my family disowened me.
Because of drug nobody respect me.
Because of drug i ran mad before God restored my sanity.
because of drug i become a begger.
A lot has happened, But am totally changed now.
I have totally quit takin any drug and am ok now, but the issue is nobody want to employ me, nobody want to help me.
I have tried so many menial Jobs like washing cloth, cars concrete job but i still get rejected,
my skill is still intact but no way out for me.
my approach to everyone is simple and kind but i still get rejected.
i tried changing location but i dont know where to go and no one to accommodate me, am really passing true hell, who will help me?
i have learnt my lesson and i have changed.
i will be a very good companion,a good husband and a good father to any lucky lady that help me.
what should i do?