How Policemen Threatened To Shoot At Me In Oyo – Journalist, Fatteh Hamid

Journalist, Fatteh Hamid shares his police harassment story:

So policemen threatened to shoot at me today.

My first encounter was at Total Garden, they asked my Bolt guy to park and asked me to bring my phone. I told the guy I can’t give him my phone for no reason. He started shouting until I told him that “Oga Osifeso (Oyo Police PRO)

…no go dey happy say you wan collect money from journalist hand o”. Then he let me leave.

While I was going back home this evening, I stopped over at Jericho Mall to get something and just after that roundabout after the mall, a Micra overtaked my ride and ask me to alight.

I questioned the officer who was not in uniform nor any means of recognition except the guns with them. He said I look like a suspect and I asked him that on what grounds. Then he cocked his gun and asked me to drop my phone. I told him that the PPRO won’t be happy he was…

.. assaulting a journalist and the other guy wanted to slap me which I dodged. It took a lot to convince him that I wasn’t a ‘Yahoo Boy’ and he had to use his phone to Google my name to ascertain that I wasn’t a fraudster.

That very spot at Jericho was where my immediate bro… @estoy_BASTOS had 100k extorted from him by same policemen whose description matches those who almost assaulted me today.

As a friend of the police, I’m putting this out so that Oyo Police can do the needful so that we can collectively avoid another crisis.

Let me reiterate that I gave none of them shishi!

Shishi! It’s not a crime to wear a round neck, shorts and face cap.

#EndPoliceBrutality

#EndImpunity



https://twitter.com/OgbeniAyoola/status/1592588567859310592

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related