How Seyi Tinubu Made Me Love Joha By Asake – Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah (Video)

My routine begins every day at 3 a.m, the first two hours I get up and grab my writing tools, go over the previous day’s activities, follow up on comments to trending issues, and write my reports, which I then prepare for publication.

The next two hours are then used to sieve through thousands of WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms to gauge public sentiment. Meanwhile, my music is blasting in the background at a reasonable volume during these four hours, from 3 to 7 a.m. As a man born in the 1970s, you should understand that we are a mix of old-school jams and current BUGA vibes.

When I saw this video of Seyi Tinubu at an earlier Lagos Rally, which he led, dancing to Joha with the youths, I was captivated. First and foremost, I am a fan of Asake because he proudly represents Nigeria to the rest of the world, and his outfits are always a source of renewed hope for the nation.

I actually do not hear Yoruba, but the part I can hear and enjoy is this:”Me I don dey street since when dem sing Gongo Aso

Apala no be soca, see my team dem no be feeders…Premier League is not UEFA, small body my engine bigger gan”.

When I’m in this mood, my brain opens up and I work in a comfortable aura that makes me feel like I’m the best. I admire Seyi Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the cause. Seyi Tinubu has been seen donating to people displaced by natural disasters at IDPs. Seyi was spotted jumping with the youths in Kano the other day, telling them why they should vote for his father.

What has Atiku’s or Obi’s son given you a taste for? Please respond honestly. Do you even know who they are? What contributions have they made to humanity?

Do they go around campaigning for their father? Why do they stay out of the nitty-gritty of politics, which is the most difficult, today Seyi Tinubu is in Kano, Oluremi Tinubu in Asaba, Bola Tinubu in Imo, isn’t it amazing that the family knows what they want and is at the forefront of the struggle, remember these people experienced firsthand what it is to be in exile, what it is to be a victim of a vicious and vindictive military government?

They have experience fighting for democracy and justice, whereas the other candidates have, of course, never had to make such sacrifices. Atiku is alleged to have resigned from the customs service as a billionaire before entering politics. When Tinubu was making the ultimate sacrifice for democracy, Peter Obi was presumably importing toothpicks.

You see, all the other candidates have nothing to offer, which is why their families do not believe in them. Didn’t you hear Peter Obi say that his children, biological children oh, used to record him when they were discussing family issues so they could replay it later to their father when he denied it? Fake figures that are poles apart from the facts.

Listen to Asake him say him team no be feeder team , e fit b small body o but the ENGINE na V12. See the video below and leave your thoughts in the comment session.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/how-seyi-tinubu-made-me-fall-in-love-with-joha-by-asake-osigwe-omo-ikirodah-video/

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and Principal Buhs Radio Academy.

