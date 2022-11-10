‘How Should I Punish My 19-Year-Old Brother For Doing This?’

I have never felt so much anger when I remember what happened to me.

I stay in Benin, my younger brother visited me 2 days ago.

It has been 2 days of katakata

The boy is 19 this year

He is doing security guy for one plaza

But I’m planning to send him back to my parents after what happened last night

I came back weak and tired from work and my phone battery died

As I tried to open the outside gate. I found out it was locked. We only lock it only from 9pm

But it was 7pm

My neighbour had travelled, and I gave my brother the key, so I started knocking the gate for my brother to open.

I knocked and knocked and knocked no response. I shout his name no response and my phone was dead.

I was practically lock out of my own apartment

I shake gate, knock and knock still no response.

I was sooo angry and some people saw me and thought I was a crazy girl knocking at somebody house.

Can you believe that I was locked outside from 7pm till 11pm.

My arms are swollen from knocking for too long

No place to go and my co workers live far and no way to call them. It was a nightmare

Out of nowhere I summoned courage and climbed the fence with broken bottles and sharp metals.

Hmmmmmm for my own house wey i pay for.

I was praying nobody see me and think otherwise cuz it was around 11pm

Especially vigilante groups

Na so I jump enter almost break leg

