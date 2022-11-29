How To Cook Correct Okro Soup In Full Details (Photos, Video)

This is a simple Okro soup recipe with all the easy to follow steps included.

Okro is a very healthy vegetable, and this cook with me video gives all the details on how to cook the Nigerian Okro soup in a special and healthy way.

Ingredients:

Okro/Okra

Beef

Tripe (Shaki)

Kpomo (Cow skin)

Smoked Mackerel (Titus Fish)

Uziza leaves

Palm oil

Peppers ( Shombo)

Yellow scent pepper

Onions

Blended crayfish

Iru (optional)

Smoked Shrimps

Seasoning cubes

Salt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EnzgxsP4Kb4

STEPS:

Its important to prep all the ingredients before you start cooking. That way, it is easier and your food turns out better.

Season the meat with onions, seasoning cubes and salt and start cooking.

When the meat boils, add in water and cook till tender.

Wash and slice the Okro and Uziza leaves.

Blend the peppers roughly or as you wish.

Add in palm oil in a pot on heat, add in chopped onions and stir fry for a minute.

Add in Iru and stir fry for 2 minutes.

Add in blended crayfish and stir fry for 30 seconds.

Add in the blended peppers and stir fry all for 5 minutes.

Add in seasoning and salt, don’t add too much oooooo.

Bring in the cooked meat with its broth.

Add in the washed and deboned smoked Titus fish.

Add in the smoked shrimps.

Taste for the seasoning and salt and adjust if need be.

Cover and cook for 2 minutes.

Add in the sliced Okro and Uziza leaves at once.

Stir and add in some more blended crayfish for extra flavour.

Cover to cook for 2 minutes max.

Take it out the heat.

Serve and enjoy with any swallow of your choice.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related