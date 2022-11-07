How To Cook The Popular Ofe Owerri You Can’t Resist (Photos, Video)

Nigeria is blessed with lots of delicacies, this soup is one of them.

This video is an easy to follow steps on how to cook Ofe Owerri, it’s sumptuous and so delicious.

Ingredients:

Beef

Shaki (Tripe)

Snails

Stock Fish

Dry Fish

Kpomo

Crayfish

Ede (Cocoyam)

Okazi Leaves

Ugu (Pumpkin Leaves)

Palm Oil

Yellow Scent Pepper

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OfZZQS0T71s

STEPS:

I cook the cocoyam till tender.

Season the beef, shaki, snails, kpomo, stock fish with seasoning cubes and salt and cover to cook.

Add water after 10 minutes and allow to cook till tender.

Check and pound the cocoyam if its soft already.

If the chewables are tender enough, add palm oil, pepper and crayfish.

Cook till the cocoyam dissolves.

Check your seasoning and salt and adjust if need be.

Add in washed dry fish.

Add in Okazi leaves.

Add in Ugu leaves.

Cook for 5 minutes considering Okazi is a tough vegetable.

Serve and enjoy your soup with eba, pounded yam, akpu, semo, etc.

All details in the video.

