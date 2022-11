Hello, Nairalanders.

Please, have you tried processing the death benefits and pension of someone who worked at the Nigeria Security & Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) before his death?

How did you go about it and how long did it take to be processed?

I’m trying to process that of my late dad and would appreciate any guidance or information.

