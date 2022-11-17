Hushpuppi Film: “I’m The One You’re Looking For” – Aremu Afolayan To 50 Cent

Nollywood movie star Aremu Afolyan is boldly shooting his shot and gunning for a spot in 50 Cent’s upcoming movie project.

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a series of funny videos as he suggested that he’s going make a perfect cast in the Hushpuppi series.

Many flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with some agreeing that he is a nice fit for the role of the internet fraudster.

Nigerian actor, Aremu Afolayan, has become the first movie star to publicly shoot his shot at top American rapper and business mogul, 50 Cent.

Recall that the rapper sparked mixed reactions on social media days ago after sharing plans to commission a movie project based on the story of Nigerian internet fraudster, Abbas Ramoni aka Hushpuppi.

To make his pitch even more believable, Aremu put some of his designer footwear on display and proceeded to show off his exquisitely furnished living room.

A lady in the video was also heard hailing the actor repeatedly and referring to him as Hushpuppi.

