I Am Going To Privatize Our Ailing Crude Oil Refineries – Atiku Declares

Speaking at the Lagos Business School this morning The Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party emphatically declared as follows:
I’m going to privatise our crude oil refineries and make Nigeria the hub of crude oil refining in Africa. -AA #AtikuAtLBS
Source: https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1592464758955200512?t=JkTmNeeAsqcYQyYkaSk8kA&s=19
According to a vanguard report Nigeria spends N120bn annually to keep refineries idle. Recently the Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved $1.5bn (about N600 billion) for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refineries.
Source: https://dailytrust.com/weve-been-running-at-a-loss-in-the-last-9-months-erisco-foods-2
Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)