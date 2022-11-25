I Dreamt Peter Obi Won 2023 Presidential Election – BBNaija’s Mercy Eke

Season four winner of the Big Brother Naija show, Mercy Eke, has said that she dreamt that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, won the 2023 election, IGBERETV reports.

She said this via her verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

She tweeted,

“I had a dream peter OBI won the 2023 presidential election my dreams always comes to pass, is possible guys,. We can do this. P O is clear, let’s push and pray harder. We are close to making Nigeria great again”



https://twitter.com/real_mercyeke/status/1595822939491926017?t=f_CyykWP8AnJK3dVkKBNQQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related