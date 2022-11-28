Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson, says he feels fulfilled working for President Muhammadu Buhari. Adesina, a former editor-in-chief of Sun newspaper, was appointed as presidential spokesman in May 2015 hours after Buhari took over power.

He was reappointed in August 2019 after Buhari was elected for a second term in office. Speaking on Sunday in an interview on Channels Television, Adesina said he feels grateful to the president for finding him worthy to serve Nigeria in that capacity

At a personal level, I’d say yes, I feel fulfilled, because how many journalists or editors do we have in Nigeria? Many, hundreds. If you are asked out of that lot to come and serve your country and the president of that country, you can only be thankful to God.

“And then, you have done it for seven and half years, you can only be thankful to God and maybe to your principal who also appointed you and reserved confidence in you up until this time. I feel good.

I knew [the job] wasn’t a tea party. I remember I wrote a piece two weeks ago in which I recalled the moment I was quitting my job to come and work in government. I woke the next morning and began to cry; I didn’t know what I was going to meet.”

https://www.thecable.ng/i-feel-fulfilled-femi-adesina-speaks-on-working-for-buhari/amp

