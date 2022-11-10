‘I Feel Led On And I Don’t Know What To Do’

Hmmm! I feel like ranting. So, there is this guy who has been giving me attention since the beginning of this year. This attention is so glaring to everyone in my department that most of the girls are beefing me. Whenever he sees me in the department, he moves into close proximity to me without talking to me. He stares at me when I’m standing afar. He makes me feel special in the department.

Sometimes, when i catch his eyes, he smiles discretely at me. Now, it’s november and he’s still not saying anything. I don’t know what to do because earlier in the year, I didn’t have much feeling for him. But now, I feel I have something for him. There is another girl in the department that is obviously trying to get him, but he doesn’t give her attention but gives me attention. I am tired. I don’t know what to do? I can’t ask him out, that’s out of it. I wouldn’t.

If you’ve been in this situation before, how did you handle it? Please help me as I’m on the brink of asking him so i don’t continue wasting my time?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related