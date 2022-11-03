I Have A Calling To Be A Minister Of God – Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJiT3aImfjM

Nollywood star actor, Yul Edochie, has revealed that “he has been called to become a minister of God” in a video he shared on his YouTube channel, Yul Edochie TV, on Monday.

“I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to be one of God’s minister (sic), to preach the word of God through words and actions”.

“I’ve had this calling a long time ago – actually, many years ago. But, I’ve always felt maybe the time hadn’t come, the time wasn’t right. But now, it’s very strong. I feel the time has come.”

“God has blessed me in this life. By God’s grace, I’ve become one of the biggest, one of the most celebrated actors in the continent of Africa. God has taken me to a very high point in my career.”

“I’m starting to realise God lifted me as an actor to where I am so that I can become one of his ministers”.

Recall that Yul Edochie was recently involved in cheating and polygamy scandal.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related