I Have Not Islamized My Family, I Will Not Islamize Nigeria – Tinubu Tells CAN

“I can no more suppress the Christians of this nation than I can suppress the Christians in my own household, my very family. You all know my wife is Christian and a pastor. My children are Christians. I can no more disown them and their choice of faith than I can disown myself. As a husband and father to Christian wife and children, hearing such allegations is hurtful.”

When I hear the allegation that I want to islamize nigeria when i cannot islamize my house -Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu #CANMeetsAsiwaju
