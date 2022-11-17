I Have Not Islamized My Family, I Will Not Islamize Nigeria – Tinubu Tells CAN

“I can no more suppress the Christians of this nation than I can suppress the Christians in my own household, my very family. You all know my wife is Christian and a pastor. My children are Christians. I can no more disown them and their choice of faith than I can disown myself. As a husband and father to Christian wife and children, hearing such allegations is hurtful.”

When I hear the allegation that I want to islamize nigeria when i cannot islamize my house -Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu #CANMeetsAsiwaju

https://twitter.com/DOlusegun/status/1592948244459712512?t=2z4QyL4MQLHQhw4Px-skIQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related